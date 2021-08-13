Sage Rhino Capital LLC Acquires 10,728 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,728 shares during the quarter. DocuSign accounts for approximately 6.2% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $20,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,719,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,310 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 46.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,699 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 168.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,586,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,094,000 after purchasing an additional 994,969 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 27.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,752,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,787,000 after purchasing an additional 380,725 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 19.9% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,736,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,542,000 after purchasing an additional 288,465 shares during the period. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DOCU shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on DocuSign in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on DocuSign in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.73.

NASDAQ DOCU traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $295.97. The company had a trading volume of 851,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904,376. The firm has a market cap of $57.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 108.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.49 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $281.69.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total transaction of $3,034,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,266,632.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total value of $15,783,803.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 193,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,140,574.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,044 shares of company stock worth $37,773,579 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

