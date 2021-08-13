Sage Rhino Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,577 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 4.0% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 145,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,449,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 64,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, Ullmann Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,800,000 after buying an additional 19,323 shares during the period.

IEFA stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.36. 3,662,069 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.75. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

