Sage Rhino Capital LLC Purchases 562 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.5% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000.

VTI stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $230.15. 2,498,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,967,863. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $162.85 and a 12 month high of $230.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

