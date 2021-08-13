Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Stock Holdings Reduced by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 43,568 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.26% of Saia worth $16,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000.

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total value of $1,190,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,620.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Saia stock opened at $248.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $213.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.07 and a 12 month high of $253.00.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 9.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAIA. Raymond James increased their target price on Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Saia from $257.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America upgraded Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $196.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Saia from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.92.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

