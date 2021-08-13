SakeToken Price Up 9.9% Over Last Week (SAKE)

SakeToken (CURRENCY:SAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One SakeToken coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0424 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SakeToken has a market cap of $4.24 million and approximately $14,674.00 worth of SakeToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SakeToken has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00057724 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00015149 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.64 or 0.00887090 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00105102 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001955 BTC.

SakeToken (CRYPTO:SAKE) is a coin. SakeToken’s total supply is 134,445,805 coins and its circulating supply is 100,023,866 coins. The official website for SakeToken is sakeswap.finance . SakeToken’s official Twitter account is @SakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “The SAKE token has two functions, which are entitling SAKE holders to governance rights and a portion of the fees paid to the protocol. Eventually, SAKE holders will own the protocol. SAKE tokens can entitle liquidity providers and traders to continue earning the benefit of the protocol development, which means the early adopters will be significant stakeholders of SakeSwap. Meanwhile, SakeSwap involves tokenomics of deflation to support the token price from a structural perspective. “

