Sakura Bloom Hits Market Cap of $3.83 Million (SKB)

Sakura Bloom (CURRENCY:SKB) traded 54% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. One Sakura Bloom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Sakura Bloom has traded up 64.2% against the dollar. Sakura Bloom has a total market capitalization of $3.83 million and $110,440.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sakura Bloom alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000028 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $398.28 or 0.00855548 BTC.

About Sakura Bloom

SKB is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 coins. Sakura Bloom’s official message board is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news . Sakura Bloom’s official website is www.skb-coin.jp/en . Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SkullBuzz is an SHA-256 alternative crypto currency.v The coin is both proof of work and proof of stake. Difficulty retargets every ten blocks on a block time of 60 seconds. The Proof of stake reward is HIPOS at 0.5 SKB. “

Buying and Selling Sakura Bloom

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sakura Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sakura Bloom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sakura Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sakura Bloom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sakura Bloom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.