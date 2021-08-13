salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 50.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,208 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 5,395 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.5% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.2% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,564 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.1% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 12.8% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.83.

salesforce.com stock opened at $248.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $230.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $243.62. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.52 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,299,171. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.87, for a total transaction of $928,241.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,441,989.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 539,281 shares of company stock worth $131,273,632. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

