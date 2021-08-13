salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stake Increased by Optas LLC

Optas LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 61.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,753 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. United Bank increased its position in salesforce.com by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 7,753 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,398,114 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $311,123,000 after buying an additional 58,643 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 15.7% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 34.4% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 387 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 60.3% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 4,493 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $251.56. 5,910,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,395,216. The business’s 50-day moving average is $243.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $192.52 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.87, for a total transaction of $928,241.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,441,989.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,340,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 539,281 shares of company stock worth $131,273,632 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.83.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

