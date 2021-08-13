Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) PT Set at €20.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) has been given a €20.00 ($23.53) target price by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 40.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SZG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €28.50 ($33.53) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €30.55 ($35.94).

SZG opened at €33.56 ($39.48) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.30, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €27.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52. Salzgitter has a 52-week low of €11.87 ($13.96) and a 52-week high of €33.34 ($39.22).

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

