Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Earns Underperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SZGPY. BNP Paribas raised Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Shares of Salzgitter stock remained flat at $$3.73 on Friday. Salzgitter has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $3.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.20.

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following business units: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel unit produces, processes and sells strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions.

