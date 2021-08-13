Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Short Interest Up 2,466.7% in July

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 2,466.7% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Samsonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

OTCMKTS:SMSEY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.16. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,417. Samsonite International has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $11.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.98.

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of luggage, business and computer bags, outdoor and casual bags, travel accessories, and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia, Europe, Latin America, and Corporate.

