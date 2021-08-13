Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $130.53 Million

Equities analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) will report $130.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $133.35 million and the lowest is $127.70 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp posted sales of $126.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full year sales of $528.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $525.20 million to $530.81 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $511.55 million, with estimates ranging from $507.50 million to $515.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 41.01% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $135.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SASR opened at $44.22 on Friday. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.11 and a 52-week high of $48.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.13%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

