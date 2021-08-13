Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) a €30.80 Price Target

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) has been given a €30.80 ($36.24) target price by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AD. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($35.88) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €25.40 ($29.88) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12 month low of €14.72 ($17.32) and a 12 month high of €20.42 ($24.02).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

