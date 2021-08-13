Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Short Interest Update

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a growth of 738.6% from the July 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of analysts have commented on SNPHY shares. Mizuho raised shares of Santen Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Santen Pharmaceutical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Santen Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of SNPHY stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $14.82. The stock had a trading volume of 15,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,303. Santen Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $20.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.83.

Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. researches and develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceuticals and medical devices in Japan and internationally. It offers various pharmaceutical products to treat glaucoma and ocular hypertension, such as DE-111, which is in Phase III clinical trial; DE-117 in Japan; DE-126 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial; DE-128 in Europe, as well as is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in the United States; and DE-130A that is in Phase III clinical trial.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Santen Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santen Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.