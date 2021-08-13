Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) Short Interest Update

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 409.1% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SRSA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.81. The stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,125. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90. Sarissa Capital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $12.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $12,120,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $11,766,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $6,746,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $6,621,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,088,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.11% of the company’s stock.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

