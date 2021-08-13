Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Savara stock remained flat at $$1.21 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 27.03 and a quick ratio of 27.03. Savara has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.53.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SVRA. Zacks Investment Research raised Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Savara in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Savara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

In other news, insider Badrul A. Chowdhury sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

