Savaria Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Savaria in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.03. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Savaria’s FY2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$112.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$110.50 million.

SIS has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$20.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of TSE:SIS opened at C$21.06 on Friday. Savaria has a 52 week low of C$13.04 and a 52 week high of C$21.60. The stock has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 41.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29.

In other Savaria news, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.50, for a total value of C$102,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,845,000. Also, Senior Officer Alexandre Bourassa sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.28, for a total transaction of C$337,985.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$405,574.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.81%.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

