Savaria (TSE:SIS) Price Target Raised to C$24.00 at Laurentian Bank of Canada

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its price target upped by Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.61% from the stock’s previous close.

SIS has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Savaria from C$20.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Savaria to C$24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Laurentian increased their price target on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Pi Financial increased their price target on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of SIS traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$20.94. The stock had a trading volume of 125,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,745. Savaria has a 12 month low of C$13.04 and a 12 month high of C$21.60. The company has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.29.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$112.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$110.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Savaria will post 0.9622577 EPS for the current year.

In other Savaria news, Senior Officer Alexandre Bourassa sold 16,667 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.28, for a total transaction of C$337,985.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$405,574. Also, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 5,000 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.50, for a total transaction of C$102,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,845,000.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

