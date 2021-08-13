Savaria (TSE:SIS) Price Target Raised to C$24.00 at Laurentian

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its price objective boosted by Laurentian from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SIS. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Savaria to C$24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Savaria from C$20.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Pi Financial increased their target price on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Savaria alerts:

SIS traded up C$0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$21.05. 99,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,644. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29. The firm has a market cap of C$1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$20.29. Savaria has a 52 week low of C$13.04 and a 52 week high of C$21.60.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$112.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$110.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Savaria will post 0.9622577 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Alexandre Bourassa sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.28, for a total value of C$337,985.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$405,574. Also, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.50, for a total transaction of C$102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,845,000.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.