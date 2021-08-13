Savix 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $944,362.00 (SVX)

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Savix has a market cap of $375,593.25 and $944,362.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Savix coin can currently be purchased for $5.81 or 0.00012257 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Savix has traded 17.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Savix alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00057060 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00014971 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.13 or 0.00887766 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.21 or 0.00105847 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00043644 BTC.

Savix Coin Profile

Savix (SVX) is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 116,460 coins and its circulating supply is 64,599 coins. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org . The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Savix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Savix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Savix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Savix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Savix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.