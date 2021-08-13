SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) EVP Sells $820,065.00 in Stock

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 2,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $820,065.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark R. Ciarfella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of SBA Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total transaction of $1,920,060.00.

NASDAQ SBAC traded up $3.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $353.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,621. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.42 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $354.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $329.59.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 614,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,585,000 after buying an additional 44,040 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 45,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,499,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,951,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,697,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,588,000 after purchasing an additional 69,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,450,000 after purchasing an additional 35,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.33.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

