Scala Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21,537.00 (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 13th. Scala has a market capitalization of $3.68 million and $21,537.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Scala has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. One Scala coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00047448 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.91 or 0.00138619 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.90 or 0.00155406 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,539.94 or 0.99978384 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.96 or 0.00862157 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

