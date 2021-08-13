Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN) & AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Head to Head Review

Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN) and AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Scheid Vineyards and AppHarvest, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scheid Vineyards 0 0 0 0 N/A AppHarvest 0 0 2 0 3.00

AppHarvest has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 137.52%. Given AppHarvest’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AppHarvest is more favorable than Scheid Vineyards.

Risk and Volatility

Scheid Vineyards has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppHarvest has a beta of -1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 223% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Scheid Vineyards and AppHarvest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scheid Vineyards 19.63% N/A N/A AppHarvest N/A -44.31% -22.18%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Scheid Vineyards and AppHarvest’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scheid Vineyards $62.74 million 0.25 -$4.72 million N/A N/A AppHarvest N/A N/A -$17.19 million N/A N/A

Scheid Vineyards has higher revenue and earnings than AppHarvest.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.4% of AppHarvest shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of Scheid Vineyards shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Scheid Vineyards beats AppHarvest on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Scheid Vineyards Company Profile

Scheid Vineyards, Inc. engages in the retailing of wine. It also involves in the production of wine grapes and wine, operation of a winery facility, and the sale of bottled wine through wholesalers and directly to consumers. It offers red, white, reserve, library, and dessert wines. The company was founded by Alfred G. Scheid in 1971 and is headquartered in Salinas, CA.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc., a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

