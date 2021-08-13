Schiavi & Co LLC Has $47.56 Million Stock Position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS)

Schiavi & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,215,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,425 shares during the quarter. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 39.2% of Schiavi & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Schiavi & Co LLC owned 57.32% of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF worth $47,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 47,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period.

MFUS traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.68. 34 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,709. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.62 and a fifty-two week high of $40.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.91.

