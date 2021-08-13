Schindler (SHLAF) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Schindler (OTCMKTS: SHLAF):

7/30/2021 – Schindler had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/27/2021 – Schindler was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to a “hold” rating. They now have a $305.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Schindler had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/26/2021 – Schindler had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/26/2021 – Schindler had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/12/2021 – Schindler was given a new $315.14 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

SHLAF remained flat at $$317.25 during trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $308.87. Schindler Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of $252.35 and a fifty-two week high of $326.70.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

