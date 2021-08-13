Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €152.26 ($179.13). Schneider Electric S.E. shares last traded at €152.26 ($179.13), with a volume of 919,705 shares changing hands.

SU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €144.58 ($170.10).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

