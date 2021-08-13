Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.84) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Scholar Rock in a report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.84) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.85). Wedbush also issued estimates for Scholar Rock’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.39) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.74) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.14) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Shares of Scholar Rock stock opened at $39.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Scholar Rock has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.28.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.06). Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 643.75% and a negative return on equity of 60.07%. The business had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 million. Scholar Rock’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRRK. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Scholar Rock by 1,327.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 139.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $189,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

