Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. Schrödinger updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SDGR traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,538. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.67. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -331.43 and a beta of 1.01. Schrödinger has a 1 year low of $46.27 and a 1 year high of $117.00.

In related news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 63,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total transaction of $4,292,562.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rosana Kapeller-Libermann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 856,030 shares of company stock valued at $63,184,972 in the last 90 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SDGR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Schrödinger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

