Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Acquired by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,906 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHE. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 146.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,949,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,287 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $19,152,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 58.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,435,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,674,000 after acquiring an additional 898,960 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,625,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,289,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,316,000 after buying an additional 418,973 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.02. 17,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,603,955. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.12. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.74 and a 12 month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

