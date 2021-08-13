Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) Shares Bought by Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,924 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV owned approximately 1.00% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNDB. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 33.4% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 129.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 7,244 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDB stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $55.55. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,115. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.49. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a twelve month low of $36.72 and a twelve month high of $55.86.

