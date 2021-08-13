Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) is Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s 4th Largest Position

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,322 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 6.2% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. owned 0.20% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $14,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FNDX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,161.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 459.2% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 59.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.04. 169,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,462. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.88. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $56.20.

