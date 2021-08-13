Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by AMI Investment Management Inc.

AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,929 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 2.4% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Omega Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 108,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 86.3% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 69,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 32,280 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 142.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 117,672 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,727,000 after purchasing an additional 11,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,661,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.37. 36,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,725,260. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.83. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

