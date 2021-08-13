Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 43.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,909 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHO. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 30,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 7,402 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 163,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after buying an additional 13,868 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 9,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter.

SCHO stock opened at $51.23 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $51.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.25.

