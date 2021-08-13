Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Bought by Advisory Services & Investments LLC

Advisory Services & Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 51.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,246 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 16.9% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Advisory Services & Investments LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $23,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHZ. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Fort Henry Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 25,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHZ stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,419. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.64 and a 1-year high of $56.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.72.

