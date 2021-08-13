Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stock Holdings Lowered by AMI Investment Management Inc.

AMI Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 2.6% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. FMR LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $520,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 41,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,339,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,127. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $108.10 and a 1-year high of $153.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.18.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.