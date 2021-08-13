Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Advisory Services & Investments LLC

Advisory Services & Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 14.2% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Advisory Services & Investments LLC owned 0.20% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $19,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 71.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,352,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,260,000 after purchasing an additional 565,279 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 42.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,214,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,255,000 after acquiring an additional 361,562 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,057,000. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,166,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1,448.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,312,000 after acquiring an additional 205,080 shares during the last quarter.

SCHV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,384. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.86. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.21 and a fifty-two week high of $70.74.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

