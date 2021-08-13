Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) Shares Down 3.4%

Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND)’s stock price fell 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.66 and last traded at $9.75. 353 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scientific Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $43.47 million, a PE ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.39.

Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.24). Scientific Industries had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $2.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. Research analysts predict that Scientific Industries, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND)

Scientific Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of benchtop laboratory equipment. It operates through the following segments: Benchtop Laboratory Equipment, Catalyst Research Instruments, and Bioprocessing Systems. The Benchtop Laboratory Equipment segment manufactures and markets standard equipment for research in university and pharmacy laboratories sold through equipment distributors and online.

