Scorum Coins Price Tops $0.0116 on Exchanges (SCR)

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded up 83.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 13th. Scorum Coins has a total market capitalization of $338,320.03 and $5,422.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Scorum Coins has traded up 70.2% against the US dollar. One Scorum Coins coin can now be purchased for about $0.0116 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Scorum Coins alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00047161 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.44 or 0.00139864 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.45 or 0.00154626 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003670 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,597.93 or 1.00204081 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.94 or 0.00856693 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Scorum Coins

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 coins. Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en . The official website for Scorum Coins is scorum.com . The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Scorum Coins

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scorum Coins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scorum Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scorum Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scorum Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.