Scotiabank Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for CF Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.80. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Outperform” rating on the stock.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CF has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.45.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $49.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. CF Industries has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $57.19. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.27.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,670,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,063,478,000 after purchasing an additional 374,818 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,703,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,524 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,259,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,838,000 after purchasing an additional 77,805 shares during the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP lifted its stake in CF Industries by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 3,569,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,983,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in CF Industries by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,454,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,769,000 after purchasing an additional 301,807 shares during the last quarter. 86.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,184,808. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

