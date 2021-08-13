Scotiabank Boosts Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Price Target to C$44.00

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

GCG stock traded up C$2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$42.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 875. The stock has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. Guardian Capital Group has a 12 month low of C$21.50 and a 12 month high of C$43.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$35.75.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$64.69 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Guardian Capital Group will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

About Guardian Capital Group

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and family foundations.

