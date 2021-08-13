Scotiabank Increases Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Price Target to C$28.00

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.30% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a report on Monday, May 17th.
TSE:NEO traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$20.10. The company had a trading volume of 64,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,787. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$761.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.08. Neo Performance Materials has a twelve month low of C$9.76 and a twelve month high of C$21.68.
About Neo Performance Materials
Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.
