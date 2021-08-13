Scotiabank Increases Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Price Target to C$28.00

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Get Neo Performance Materials alerts:

TSE:NEO traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$20.10. The company had a trading volume of 64,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,787. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$761.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.08. Neo Performance Materials has a twelve month low of C$9.76 and a twelve month high of C$21.68.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$165.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$154.53 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Neo Performance Materials will post 0.924406 EPS for the current year.

About Neo Performance Materials

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.