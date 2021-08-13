Scotiabank Lowers Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target to C$6.25

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$6.25 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.30% from the stock’s previous close.

CHE.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.50 target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a report on Tuesday. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.50 target price (down previously from C$9.00) on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, National Bankshares raised Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$7.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.53.

CHE.UN stock traded down C$0.29 on Friday, reaching C$6.17. 1,283,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,081. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$6.86. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$4.07 and a twelve month high of C$8.70. The company has a market cap of C$644.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

