Scotiabank Lowers Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target to C$6.25

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$6.25 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.30% from the stock’s previous close.

CHE.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.50 target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a report on Tuesday. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.50 target price (down previously from C$9.00) on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, National Bankshares raised Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$7.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.53.

CHE.UN stock traded down C$0.29 on Friday, reaching C$6.17. 1,283,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,081. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$6.86. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$4.07 and a twelve month high of C$8.70. The company has a market cap of C$644.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

