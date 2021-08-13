Scotiabank Trims Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Target Price to C$6.25

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$6.25 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.54.

CGIFF stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $5.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,944. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.53.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces, and markets merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

