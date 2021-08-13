Scotiabank Trims Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Target Price to C$4.75

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.50 target price on shares of Chorus Aviation in a report on Thursday. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.75 price target on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.43.

TSE CHR traded down C$0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$4.04. 1,408,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,279. Chorus Aviation has a 52-week low of C$2.12 and a 52-week high of C$5.34. The company has a market cap of C$653.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.46.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$202.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$222.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Chorus Aviation will post 0.5673913 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Douglas Falconer purchased 103,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$496,175.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$664,451.78.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

