Scott Investment Partners LLP Buys 3,200 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Scott Investment Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for about 3.2% of Scott Investment Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Scott Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $981,228,000 after acquiring an additional 552,683 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1,073.2% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 528,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,225,000 after buying an additional 483,833 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter worth $93,240,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,053,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,738,000 after buying an additional 311,153 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 75.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 654,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,011,000 after buying an additional 281,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $609,476.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,575.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.56.

Ecolab stock traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $221.58. The stock had a trading volume of 577,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,060. The firm has a market cap of $63.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.75. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $181.25 and a one year high of $230.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

