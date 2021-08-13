Scott Investment Partners LLP Buys 900 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Scott Investment Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. FLEETCOR Technologies accounts for about 3.1% of Scott Investment Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Scott Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $4,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLT. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 23,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 527,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,932,000 after purchasing an additional 15,347 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 31,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,471,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.64.

NYSE:FLT traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $262.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,489. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.88 and a 1 year high of $295.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

