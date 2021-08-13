Scott Investment Partners LLP Grows Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Scott Investment Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,500 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 3.4% of Scott Investment Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Scott Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Intel by 125.9% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 177.5% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 75.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 60.4% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.49. 15,236,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,619,396. The company has a market capitalization of $217.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.63. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

