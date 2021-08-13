Scout24 (ETR:G24) PT Set at €78.00 by UBS Group

Scout24 (ETR:G24) has been given a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on G24. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Scout24 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €66.90 ($78.71) price target on Scout24 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) price objective on Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Scout24 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Scout24 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €72.93 ($85.80).

Shares of G24 stock opened at €70.42 ($82.85) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26, a quick ratio of 12.98 and a current ratio of 13.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €70.04. Scout24 has a 12-month low of €60.30 ($70.94) and a 12-month high of €79.80 ($93.88). The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

