ScPrime One Day Trading Volume Hits $5,308.00 (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. ScPrime has a market cap of $2.13 million and $5,308.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for $0.0574 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. In the last week, ScPrime has traded 34.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002283 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00047325 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00057601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.73 or 0.00140183 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00015234 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

SCP is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 43,784,445 coins and its circulating supply is 37,100,834 coins. The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

