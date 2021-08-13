Scry.info Trading 2.1% Higher Over Last Week (DDD)

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. One Scry.info coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Scry.info has a total market cap of $1.63 million and $60,801.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Scry.info has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00057401 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00015085 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.27 or 0.00886092 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.00 or 0.00105175 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Scry.info Profile

DDD is a coin. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info . Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Buying and Selling Scry.info

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scry.info should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scry.info using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

